Double shooting at Royal Farms leaves one dead in South Baltimore

Police investigating double shooting at Royal Farms
Posted at 10:43 PM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 09:43:48-05

BALTIMORE — A 31-year-old man has been shot and killed and it happened around 6pm Thursday at the Royal Farms store on West Patapsco Avenue.

Police aren't sure what led up to the shooting, but they did say a second victim, a 24-year-old man, was also shot and is expected to survive.

We spoke to some people in the area and many are left shocked by what happened.

Neighbors like Edward Donalp say the violence needs to stop and adults need to lead by example, instead of letting their impulsive actions lead them to crime.

"The adults should know better, and that's what scares me because, who's teaching the kids. When these adults are doing these senseless murders, where are their values for the children. I just hope it gets better," said Donalp.

This incident is still under investigation.

Editor's Note: On Friday morning police mistakenly reported the second victim had died. They later made a correction that the 31-year-old victim suffered fatal injuries, not the 24-year-old as initially reported.

