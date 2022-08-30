'They shot her twice': Friends describe moment men broke in home, shot teen in head

BALTIMORE — An 18-year-old woman was with her friends early Tuesday when she was shot and killed in North Baltimore.

The woman, who police have not identified, was inside a home near Turnbridge and York roads when she was shot in the head.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m.

Friends of that young lady didn’t want to be identified but said the moments they witnessed leading up to her death will forever be ingrained in their minds.

“ They put a pillow over her head, and they shot her twice,” a friend told WMAR-2 News.

Friends said they were inside a house when several men dressed in all black wearing masks forced their way inside the backdoor and held them up at gunpoint.

“That’s when they held me to the ground and start taping me up right after that everything just went black to me," a friend said. "There was probably like five, I didn’t see faces or anything. I was right next to her. I was probably like maybe not even a foot away, that’s when I heard two shots."

That neighbor said the thieves asked everyone to give up their cellphones and the 18-year-old said she didn’t have one, but when they found it they shot her.

“I didn’t look, I just heard it," a friend said. "I was just looking down because I knew they were going to do something."

They said after the thieves left they left and called police.

“We waited like five minutes and we were still taped to the ground and I got up and seen her not breathing,” a friend said.

Detectives are now investigating this homicide while the people who witnessed it were left mortified after watching their friend die.

Baltimore police are investigating 237 murders in 2022.

“She was a good friend," a friend said. "I didn’t know her for that long but she felt like a sister. It’s scary. This city is not safe."

If you know any information concerning the shooting you’re urge to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.