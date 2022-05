SYKESVILLE, Md. — After three years, the Sykesville Art & Wine Festival is returning to downtown Sykesville!

The festival is not only showcasing Maryland wineries, but is also bringing vineyards from the Sonoma Valley, Argentina, France and Italy.

There's also free shuttles to overflow parking, an incredible lineup of food trucks and live music!

The festival will run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Click here for more information.