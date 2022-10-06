The Liberty Road Task Force announced a new grocery store is coming to the area

BALTIMORE COUNTY — The Liberty Road Corridor in Baltimore County or the food dessert as some people call it, will soon be getting a major face lift.

A new organization called The Liberty Road Task Force, is working to redevelop the area by adding more grocery stores and businesses to the area.

"We would like to have fresh vegetables and meat for the neighborhood," said Aaron Knight, Baltimore County resident.

PAST: Randallstown NAACP creates Task Force on revitalization of Liberty Road

Knight has lived by Liberty Road for years and says grocery shopping is a big inconvenience.

He has to drive miles to find healthy options or settle for the many fast food places nearby.

"I just want to make sure everybody has the same kind of access to healthy living that they could possibly have," said Knight.

Other people in the area feel the same way.

"All of a sudden, all the stores were gone and it would be nice to get some back along this Liberty Road Corridor," said Robert Blackwell, Baltimore County resident.

Residents won't have to wait much longer for change. The newly created task force, which consists of government leaders, community members, and more, has taken action to redevelop the area.

During a meeting on Wednesday, the force announced some big news.

"We have a grocery store coming over at Milford Mill and Liberty Road. We're excited about that, but it's just the beginning. We hope for a lot of different changes on Liberty Road going forward," said Ryan Coleman, President of Randallstown NAACP.

Once the task force has a timeline for project completions they’ll release more information to the public.

If anyone want to get involved your encourage to reach out to randallstownnaacp@gmail.com.