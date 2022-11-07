Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: 13-year-old shot in Southeast Baltimore on Monday evening

Baltimore police
WMAR
Baltimore police
Baltimore police
Posted at 6:15 PM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 18:16:40-05

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating the circumstances behind the shooting of a 13-year-old girl in Southeast Baltimore on Monday evening.

Officers responded to a call in the 1400 block of East Fayette Street to investigate a Shot Spoter alert for gunfire.

When they arrived, police located a 13-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound, she was transported to an area hospital where she reported to be in grave condition.

Homicide investigators have taken over due to the severity of the victims injuries.

Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices