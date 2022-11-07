Police: 13-year-old shot in Southeast Baltimore on Monday evening

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating the circumstances behind the shooting of a 13-year-old girl in Southeast Baltimore on Monday evening.

Officers responded to a call in the 1400 block of East Fayette Street to investigate a Shot Spoter alert for gunfire.

When they arrived, police located a 13-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound, she was transported to an area hospital where she reported to be in grave condition.

Homicide investigators have taken over due to the severity of the victims injuries.

Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.