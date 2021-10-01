Teacher at Annapolis High School accused of having sexual contact with teen student

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A teacher at Annapolis High School has been arrested after having alleged sexual contact with a 17-year-old student.

Jennifer Arnold, 43, faces third and fourth degree sex offense charges involving a person in the position of authority.

Anne Arundel County Police were initially made aware of the incident on July 6.

The student who now lives out-of-state disclosed the encounters during an interview with detectives. None of the incidents are believed to have occurred on school property.

Arnold was also interviewed and ultimately arrested on October 1. She's currently banned from the school.

Anyone with more information should call police at 410-222-4733.