Taking a ride up to the Stevensville Railroad Station

STEVENSVILLE, Md. — The summer is in full swing and cabin fevered Marylanders are hitting the road.

We are lucky to live in such a beautiful state, but not all the beauty is right in front of us. There are some hidden gems all around!

Stevensville is just a stones throw from the Bay Bridge on Kent Island, tucked behind the main intersection in Historic Stevensville is the Stevensville Railroad.

The Stevensville Railway extended 13 miles from Love Point, the north end of Kent Island, where the ferrys brought people over from Baltimore.

Jack Broderick is the president of the Kent Island Heritage Society. Riders loaded up and made the trek down Kent Island and then over the Kent Narrows to get on the eastern shore.

"You can see the train track going across the narrows and there was another vehicle bridge that was mostly wagons at that time," he said.

The train station is open the first Saturday of the month, May - October from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.!