Suspects in stolen pick-up try to steal ATM from Linthicum Royal Farms

Posted at 12:35 PM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 12:35:45-04

LINTHICUM, Md. — Two suspects in a stolen pick-up truck tried - unsuccessfully - to steal an ATM from Royal Farms in Linthicum overnight.

Anne Arundel County police responded at about 3:45 a.m. for a burglary in progress at the Royal Farms on Camp Meade Road South.

The suspects had pried open the store's front door, attached a chain to the ATM and were trying to remove it, but were ultimately unsuccessful.

Police found the stolen white Ford F250 pick-up truck still at the scene, with the chain attached to it.

A witness reported seeing the suspects flee the area in a dark Jeep. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

A number of ATM thefts and attempted thefts have been reported around the Baltimore area in recent months - many of them unsuccessful. In March, police foiled an attempted theft at Pasadena's Royal Farms.

