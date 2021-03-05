Police foil overnight ATM theft at Pasadena Royal Farms

PASADENA, Md. — Police on Friday foiled an overnight attempt to steal an ATM from a Royal Farms in Pasadena.

The store alarm went off around 4 am.

Responding Anne Arundel County officers found multiple items on the ground inside the store.

One officer saw a red Ford van and a black Ford Taurus driving away in the area of Mountain and Meehling Roads.

When an officer pulled both cars over, the driver of the van got out and hopped into the Taurus which took off.

The ATM was found inside the left behind van, which also turned out to be stolen.

Officers were unable to catch up with the suspects or the Taurus.

Anyone with information should call detectives at 410-222-6145 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.