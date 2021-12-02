Watch
Suspect is in custody in relation to the death of a 69-year-old woman killed inside a church

Family of Evelyn Player
Evelyn Player
Posted at 10:11 PM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 22:13:38-05

BALTIMORE — A suspect is in custody in relation to the stabbing death of a 69-year-old woman inside a Baltimore City church.

Player was murdered at Southern Baptist on the city’s east side. Tuesday her family held a public viewing for people to pay their respects and her funeral was on Wednesday.

Two weeks ago police responded to Southern Baptist where they found her inside that church after she had been stabbed to death.

Police will provide additional information on the suspect arrest on Thursday.

