'Students don't feel safe': 3rd bomb threat in 7 days happened again in Woodlawn

WOODLAWN, Md. — A bomb threat at school and your child is in the classroom and you are on the outside trying to get as many details as possible. It's nerve-wracking for any parent and it happened again today.

The third bomb threat in seven days happened in Woodlawn today, at Chadwick Elementary. This one, once again, a hoax.

"I just received a phone call that the school had been shut down and the kids have been brought back into the school to be safe,” said Brian Stephenson.

Stephenson’s son goes to Chadwick Elementary. After a bomb threat, police searched the building and nothing was found.

This comes a week after the first threat at River Hill High School in Howard County. This threat stated there was a bomb and a gun.

The school went into lockdown, classrooms searched, and students were transported to a ballroom down the street to be reunited with their parents.

Nothing was found.

And just this week another threat was called in to River Hill High School.

Police traced the call to outside to a number outside the U.S., the same number used in the first threat.

"When they're a hoax, they're still unfortunately creating a certain amount of trauma on the student body and on the staff from a mental standpoint,” said Mo Canady, NASRO Executive Director.

Canady says schools must have a procedure in place for how they respond, to give a less disruptive experience to everyone at the school, while still taking the threat serious.

He also states parents must have the conversation at home.

Making sure their child understands the nature of a threat if it's made toward the school.

"It's very difficult to deal with, if students don't feel safe teachers don't feel safe in that environment then it's very difficult for the learning process to take place,” said Canady.

Tyrone Creighton has two children that attend Chadwick Elementary. He says the school handled the situation well. But says these kinds of threats cause unnecessary stress on everyone.

"It's very much of an inconvenience because of the things parents have to do because they are concerned about their children. So when my children do go to school, I want them to be in the best hands and safe hands as possible,” said Creighton.

Anyone responsible for reporting a false bomb threat could face felony charges.

All of the recent threats are still being investigated.