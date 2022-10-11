River Hill HS receives another threat, police trace call to outside of U.S.

CLARKSVILLE, Md. — Howard County Police locked down River Hill High School for a second time after receiving another threat.

The school was placed on a modified lockdown, classroom instruction did continue.

Police swept through the property to ensure that the threat was not credible.

After tracing the call that was made on Tuesday morning, officers confirmed that the phone number that was used was the same number in last weeks threat against the school.

At this time, the HCPD believes that the calls are being made from outside the United States, they also say that there are no credible threats to River Hill or any Howard County public school.

In a statement released from the school, the principal of River Hill says they will continue to work with police to respond to any threats made to their staff, students, or school.