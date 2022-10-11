Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

River Hill HS receives another threat, police trace call to outside of U.S.

Police respond to phone threat at River Hill High School in Clarksville
Jeff Hager, WMAR
Police respond to phone threat at River Hill High School in Clarksville
Posted at 2:10 PM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 14:10:03-04

CLARKSVILLE, Md.  — Howard County Police locked down River Hill High School for a second time after receiving another threat.

The school was placed on a modified lockdown, classroom instruction did continue.

Police swept through the property to ensure that the threat was not credible.

After tracing the call that was made on Tuesday morning, officers confirmed that the phone number that was used was the same number in last weeks threat against the school.

At this time, the HCPD believes that the calls are being made from outside the United States, they also say that there are no credible threats to River Hill or any Howard County public school.

In a statement released from the school, the principal of River Hill says they will continue to work with police to respond to any threats made to their staff, students, or school.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019