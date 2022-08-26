'Step up or shut up': Community group calls for action after Baltimore mass shooting

BALTIMORE — The mass shooting in Baltimore’s Park Heights has Community Coalition Group calling for action.

The Black Community Development Coalition spoke near where that shooting happened.

The group represents 10 different organizations who want one thing -- a stronger partnership between police, Baltimore City officials and organizations like the Community Coalition Group.

Some called out Baltimore Police Department and City leaders, noting the police's budget sits at more than $560 million dollars, yet the city's murder rate has yet to go down. However, several also said their communities have to do more to end the violence.

"I see Black men out here today who can mentor one," said Kevia Elliot, Pastor from The Lord's Church of Baltimore. "If one can get one, he can reach somebody else. And so we need to understand today, it's time to stop talking. We talked enough. We said what our opinions are, will we step up? And this is what I say and somebody ain't gonna like it — step up or shut up."

The group said they want to bring these community concerns to Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Michael, adding they want to ask what the community can do to help.