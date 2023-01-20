State settles with Columbia store owner, accused of violating Puppy Mills Act

BALTIMORE — A settlement has been reached between Maryland and a puppy retailer, accused of violating the state's “No More Puppy Mills Act” law.

Wayne Cossentino owns a company known as Charm City Puppies.

The State Attorney General's Office alleged that Cossentino sold puppies at their Columbia store, despite state laws banning it.

Under the settlement Charm City Puppies is barred from offering, selling, or transferring dogs in or from Maryland.

They also reportedly agreed to refund payments made by customers who purchased dogs with certain conditions since January 1, 2020, or pay for treatment of those dogs.

The company also has to pay a civil penalty of $75,000, which would increase to $250,000 if the agreement is breached.

“The sale of puppies sourced through puppy mills is illegal in Maryland. The No More Puppy Mills Act was passed to protect pets, and our office will not tolerate those who endanger those pets by violating the law,” said Attorney General Anthony Brown. “Former Charm City Puppies customers who purchased a dog that was sick or had a congenital defect are eligible for refunds.”

Consumers eligible for refunds will be contacted by the Attorney General’s Office. For questions, call 410-576-6569 with questions.