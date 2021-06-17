Pet stores accused of violating Maryland's No More Puppy-Mills Act

BALTIMORE — The owner of two Maryland retail pet stores is accused of violating the state's No More Puppy-Mills Act.

Mitchell Thomson owns Just Puppies of Maryland, Inc. and Just Puppies, Inc. out of Rockville and Towson.

The act took effect in January 2020 after being passed by the General Assembly in 2018.

It aimed to tighten regulations on the sourcing of animals from puppy mills and prevent mistreatment.

The Maryland Attorney General's Office alleges that in February 2020, Just Puppies shifted to an appointment-only model, but continued selling puppies after the law took effect, even misleading customers about which breeders the puppies came from.



Violating the Puppy Mill Act is also considered an unfair or deceptive trade practice under Maryland’s Consumer Protection Act.

The Attorney General's Office is asking an administrative judge to grant an injunction and impose fines and restitution.

A hearing has been set for September 13 at the Office of Administrative Hearings in Hunt Valley.

Anyone wishing to file a complaint in the matter may call the Consumer Protection Division at 410-576-6559.

