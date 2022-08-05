Maryland settles with online puppy retailer, accused of violating “No More Puppy Mills Act”

BALTIMORE — A settlement has been reached between Maryland and an online puppy retailer, accused of violating the state's “No More Puppy Mills Act” law.

Sara and Nathan Bazler own a company known as Maryland Puppies.

The State Attorney General's Office alleged that the couple continued to sell puppies online and at their retail store, despite state laws banning it.

Under the settlement, Maryland Puppies is barred from offering, selling, or transferring dogs in or from Maryland.

They also reportedly agreed to refund payments made by customers who purchased dogs with certain conditions since January 1, 2020, or pay for treatment of those dogs.

The company also has to pay a civil penalty of $75,000, which would increase to $250,000 if the agreement is breached.

“The No More Puppy Mills Act was enacted to protect animals from mistreatment by puppy mill operators,” said Attorney General Brian Frosh. “In many puppy mill operations, dogs are treated poorly, are raised in unhealthy living conditions, and suffer poor health. With this settlement in place, eligible consumers can receive refunds if the puppies they bought had a disorder or were seriously ill, the owners will pay a hefty penalty for violating the law, and are prohibited from offering dogs for sale in Maryland.”

Consumers eligible for refunds will be contacted by the Attorney General’s Office. For questions, call 410-576-6569 with questions.