State matches reward leading to arrest in death of beloved Fells Point bouncer, up to $16,000

BALTIMORE — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced on social media that the state is matching CrimeStoppers' reward that leads to an arrest in the shooting death of beloved Fells Point bouncer Marco Nunez.

Metro CrimeStoppers in Baltimore is offering an $8,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Hogan said that through Maryland's Refund the Police Initiative, the state is matching that with an additional $8,000 reward.

The total reward for information leading to an arrest in the case is up to $16,000.

The 30-year-old Nunez, a security guard at Rodos bar, was shot and killed around 1 a.m. on Monday, April 25 in the 1700 block of Thames Street in Fells Point.

Dozens of people gathered in Fells Point for a candlelight vigil.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Nunez's family here.