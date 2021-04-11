Southern Baptist Church in Baltimore holds vaccination clinic

BALTIMORE — There was a vaccination clinic this weekend at Southern Baptist church in Baltimore.

More than 500 people registered.

Irma Harris received her first shot and she has a message for others who are putting off getting theirs.

"It's wonderful and those who haven't gotten your shot, please get your shot because it's very important that we get our shot cause we not only protect ourselves, but we protect those around us."

"I had doubts about it, but I came to a conclusion and I said hey, let me go on and get this shot. This shot could be well, save my life."

The vaccination clinic was in partnership with Johns Hopkins.