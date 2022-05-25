'Simply a distraction': Baltimore County Police Chief responds to union's vote asking for her to be fired

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt calls the police union’s vote, asking her to be removed from her position, a “distraction."

On Monday, the Baltimore County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 4 passed a motion which stated its members have lost all faith in Hyatt to do her job.

“I certainly don’t seek out conflict, but I’m also not intimidated by it and I don’t back away from it," Hyatt told WMAR-2 News.

Hyatt, who was sworn in as Baltimore County's Police Chief in June 2019, defended her tenure as the county’s top cop in a one-on-one interview with WMAR-2 News Tuesday.

“All of this right now this is simply a distraction," she said. "And frankly, this just inspires me to continue to work harder.”

Baltimore Co. police chief responds to FOP's vote to remove her

The union outlined several issues in a letter sent to county executive Johnny Olszewski, including a rise in violent crime. The union said she has failed to address the growing violence.

RELATED: Union 'lost all faith' in Baltimore County Police Chief Hyatt, asks County to relieve her of position

Baltimore County Police union president defends vote asking to remove Chief Melissa Hyatt from position

Hyatt admits it has been a challenge, but adds the county is making progress.

"This year, right now, our homicides are currently minus 50 percent, plus from where they were last year at this time and our officers are out there working incredibly hard. I'm very proud of them," Hyatt said. "At the end of the day, the safety of the community in Baltimore County, along with the welfare of our officers, are two incredibly important priorities and I'll continue to focus on both of those."

RELATED: Baltimore County Police union president defends vote asking to remove Chief Melissa Hyatt from position

Police chief Hyatt speaks on Police union's letter

Police Chief Hyatt also addressed what the union called the final straw, which is when former county police officer Tia Bynum's name was read during a Baltimore County Police Memorial Service.

Bynum is accused of being an accomplice of Robert Vicosa in the kidnapping and murder of his two daughters.

PAST: Melissa Hyatt's first day as Baltimore County Police chief today

Baltimore County Chief Melissa Hyatt address FOP letter

Hyatt said she talked to some of her colonels about the service.

She said they all agreed to continue the tradition of reading the names of every active sworn member in the department who died over last 10 years.

"I agreed to maintain that tradition with that," Hyatt said. "Again, this year, it was the same criteria, a sworn member that had died over last 10 years. And certainly, following this year, we will evaluate that, but again this was consistent, and we continued with a longstanding tradition and one of the individuals who had been a part of that conversation is now the president of the police union."

Police chief addresses FOP's grievances against her

Despite the vote to have her removed as the chief of police, Hyatt said she remains committed to leading the department.

"We are going to continue to focus on our mission and nothing is going to detract from that," Hyatt said.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski sent a statement, saying that he is "fully confident" in Chief Hyatt to lead the police department.

Hyatt also said she is open to speaking with the union's president, David Folderauer.

Hyatt released this statement in response to the union's vote: