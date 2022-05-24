Baltimore County Police union president defends vote asking to remove Chief Melissa Hyatt from position

BALTIMORE COUNTY — The Baltimore County Police union has voted and they want a new boss.

That was the unanimous vote of about 150 members of the Baltimore County Fraternal Order of Police.

A letter from the FOP to the Baltimore County Executive Johny Olszewski outlined what they call major leadership failures by Police Chief Melissa Hyatt.

It will be three years in June since Chief Hyatt has led the Baltimore County Police Department.

If the members of the union had their way, she wont make to the three-year mark.

"The rank and file cops out there are not happy with the Chief they have reasons,” said David Folderhour, the Lodge President of Baltimore County FOP No. 4

On Tuesday, Folderhour spoke out against Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt after a unanimous vote calling for her replacement.

“The fact that there were on No’s. You would expect if you're getting a cross section of the organization, you’re going to have some people speak up and again just the frustrations there,” he said.

Folderhour mentioned several issues outlined in the complaint.

However, there was one moment that served as the last straw, according to Folderhour.

"Based on what happened at our memorial service, that was the straw that broke the camels back and that’s why they brought this forward,” Folderhour said.

Among the fallen officers honored was Tia Bynum who was identified as an accomplice in the kidnapping and murder of two young girls, Giana and Aaminah.

Bynum's name was read, alongside who the lodge president considers 'true heroes,’ even though she was stripped of her police powers just one day before the little girls’ deaths.

This isn’t a question whether Bynum was involved.

There’s video surveillance of her.

She had an opportunity to save those kids and she did not take it. The fact that it was read, it was absolutely shocking to our membership,” said Folderhour.

Folderhouse said Chief Hyatt is responsible for Bynum's entry into the memorial.

“Was it an oversight? No, because we were told that Bynum’s name was not on the program and as of Thursday, the day before and there was discussion amongst the chief and the Colonels according to the chief and she made the decision to include her name and it was a horrible mistake,” Folderhour said.

Folderhour said it’s a mistake that could've been easily avoided.

“If she would’ve called this office we would’ve been able to direct her, we would’ve been able to give her coverage to say that its absolutely inappropriate for that to occur,” he said.

Officers' complaints also include Chief Hyatt's vote on the "police training and standards commission" in favor of a disciplinary process for internal complaints—ultimately eliminating 'due process trial boards' for police officers.

The letter also highlighted the rise in violent crime at the Towson Town Center among other complaints.

"I remain committed to leading the members of our police department and will not be deterred or distracted,” Chief Hyatt said in part in a statement.

