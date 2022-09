BALTIMORE — Shoppers Food has reopened at Alameda Shopping Center in northeast Baltimore, marking yet another turnover in supermarkets at that location.

Mayor Brandon Scott attended the grand reopening today.

Shoppers had been replaced by Compare Foods supermarket in 2020, but now Compare Foods is gone.

Shoppers has six other stores in the greater Baltimore area, including Millersville and Westminster.