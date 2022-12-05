'She had her whole life ahead of her:' Murder of pregnant teen leaves Baltimore father mourning

BALTIMORE — A father in Northeast Baltimore and his family are mourning after his pregnant 19-year-old daughter was murdered.

Burrell tells WMAR2 News that Jaymyra Burrell was gunned down just feet away from his front door on Sunday morning, sharing his hope for swift justice in the teen's murder.

"She had her whole life ahead of her," Nathaniel Burrell shared remembering his daughter.

Nathaniel Burrell speaks on the death of his 19-year-old daughter

Her murder Sunday morning robbed him of what home will mean to him forever.

"I was in bed and my mother came to the window and said 'look at all of those police cars out there', and I saw all of the police out there," he remembered.

Just after 3:00 a.m. Sunday, Baltimore Police responded to reports of a shooting to find the pregnant teen laying near Janet Baker's front door after being shot multiple times.

"I was on my tablet and next thing I know, I heard a guy and a girl arguing and the next thing I knew I heard gunshots," Baker recalled. "It was a lot like boom boom boom right behind each other."

Medics tried saving the teen who was preparing to give birth to a baby girl next year, but pronounced her dead at a nearby hospital.

"That's the coldest thing a person can do. That's a really cold thing you can do, you know," Burrell expressed.

Burrell believes the person behind the gun, still at large, was the father of the teen's unborn child.

"This was in front, close in front of my door, and he knows he's wrong. He played a role like he was a good kid knowing he wasn't a good kid," said Burrell.

Now left behind is a big family with an even bigger hole in it after Jaymyra's murder.

They're clinging on to hope that police will make an arrest and bring the teen's killer to justice.

Between now and then, a father is stuck in pain's grip but confident the person behind the gun will face the consequences.

"Right now, I thought I was all cried out. I won't be cried out until they catch him and I'm sitting in that courtroom with you," Burrell said.

"Good luck with your journey running and hiding. You're going to get caught. You're going to get caught," he said.

Currently, her unborn child has not been listed as a murder victim; however, if her fetus is legally determined to have been viable, a suspect could be charged with two counts of murder for Burrell and the unborn baby.

Under Maryland Law, 'viable' means the fetus would have been able to survive at that point in time outside the womb.

Senator Justin Ready, who sponsored Laura and Reid's Law, says when arrested, the teen's killer will also be charged with violence against a pregnant person, which is a felony punishable with 10 years in jail.

If it's determined Burrell's pregnancy was beyond 24 weeks, he clarified, the teen's killer could be charged with both murders.

According to family members, Burrell was 5 months pregnant.

Anyone with any information about the deadly shooting is asked to anonymously report details to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP.