Police: 19-year-old shot and killed on Sunday morning was pregnant

Posted at 3:47 PM, Dec 05, 2022
BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police confirmed that 19-year-old Jaymyra Burrell, who was shot and killed on Sunday morning, was pregnant.

Officers responded to the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue for reports of a shooting.

Medical officials transported the victim to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives have assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

