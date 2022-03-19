Seven shot, two killed on violent Friday in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — It has been a violent start to the weekend.

Two people were murdered on Friday and seven people were shot.

READ MORE: FACES OF BALTIMORE CITY'S MURDER RATE

Baltimore Crime Conversation: Prosecution plus crime prevention

It's the latest on what has been a violent year so far for Baltimore.

As of Friday, 72 people have been murdered in the city.

March 2022 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

A 53-year-old man was shot and killed around 5:30 p.m. on Aisquith street in East Baltimore.

And early Friday, Baltimore Police found man dead in an alleyway. He had been shot several times in the head.

And two men were also shot at the edge of downtown Baltimore.

It happened just before 2 p.m. at South Charles and Conway streets near the Royal Sonesta Harbor Court Hotel. Both were taken to the hospital.

Police did not say how severe their injuries were.

No arrests have been made in any of these shootings.