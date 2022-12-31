'Seeing a little boy got shot, its crazy': Residents upset after 7-year-old shot and killed in W. Baltimore

BALTIMORE — It's something a parent should never have to go through, losing a child.

A 7-year-old boy died Friday evening after getting shot in the head inside a house in West Baltimore.

"If you have kids, you say you want to keep them away, but now it's happening inside the house," said Ojdo Broom, lives down the street from where the shooting happened.

A little after 5 p.m., Baltimore Police were called to the 2100 block of Presbury Street for a shooting.

Officers found a 7-year-old child upstairs with a gunshot wound to his head.

He was then transferred to Johns Hopkins Pediatric Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison was at the scene and said "We have this unfortunate, very tragic incident with yet another child losing their life in Baltimore City.”

"There are no words to describe what this family has gone through, a very young child lost a life today," Mayor Brandon Scott added.

Officers say an 18-year-old was also found in the home, he was taken into police custody and is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.

One man, who wished to be unidentified, lives down the street from where the shooting occurred.

"All this gang activity is not necessary, the shooting is not necessary, I hope with 2023 [we] could be moving on with something more positive instead of negative,” he said.

He says this brings fear to him knowing it happened in his neighborhood.

"I would hate to come out one day and have to deal with this again, seeing a little boy got shot, its crazy.”

Police say Homicide Detectives are now investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100.