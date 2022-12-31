Watch Now
7-year-old shot and killed in West Baltimore, 18-year-old taken into custody

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 8:12 PM, Dec 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-30 20:43:15-05

BALTIMORE — A 7-year-old boy was shot and killed in the 2100 block of Presbury Street Friday evening.

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 5:06 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene, they found the 7-year-old suffering from a wound to the head. Officers rendered aid until medicas arrived.

The boy was taken to Johns Hopkins Pediatrics Hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time late.

Police say there was also an 18-year-old on the premise.

The teen was taken into police custody and taken to a hospital where he is undergoing psychiatric evaluation.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100.

This investigation is ongoing.

