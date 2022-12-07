Security guard charged with murder of late soccer coach a month after shooting

BALTIMORE — Nearly a month after 35-year-old Kevin Torres, a beloved soccer coach, was shot and killed at ChrisT Bar in East Baltimore, an arrest has been made.

Torres was shot by Keith Luckey, an armed security guard, and he's now facing charges surrounding his death.

Just hours before Torres was gunned down, he and members of the soccer team he coached were celebrating as champions.

"Nothing but happiness man, watching all of their hard work go into fruition," said his son Erick Vicenty.

But that cloud of joy quickly turned dark after learning of his death later that night after an apparent altercation inside.

It left his son and wife in unbelief.

"The whole way through I'm just hoping that it's not true. That they were mistaken, and it was someone else that looked like my step-father," his son said.

Originally, the 39-year-old claimed self-defense, but that narrative contradicted almost every witness on scene leaving his family in limbo for weeks.

"She says it's been a real nightmare. Every morning I would wake up hoping I'd hear some type of news about what happened, but it's just been a real nightmare thinking that they might not possibly do anything in response to what happened," Vicenty translated for his mother, the victim's wife.

Tuesday afternoon police announced Luckey's arrest in Torres' murder debunking his claim of self-defense.

According to records, video footage showed Torres and another individual approach Luckey and a second security guard standing in front of the bar.

As they approached Luckey from 8 to 10 feet away, he sprayed both individuals with mace.

Torres, in response, picked up a piece of brick, throwing it in the guard's direction, but missed them both.

Before Torres could throw another piece of brick at him, Luckey shot him six times.

Prosecutors say the security guard failed to retreat, thus, he was charged with first and second-degree murder.

"We ended up with a good thought of relief because all of the effort we've been putting into hoping we'd get justice, everything that we'd been waiting for, it wasn't all in vain," Vicenty said.

Though there's some sense of closure knowing Torres' killer will face the consequences, one question remains.

"My mom says that she would just simply want to ask why? Why go that far" they questioned.