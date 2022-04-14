Second suspect in Chesley Patterson case was accused of another murder just three days later in Baltimore County

TOWSON, Md. — We are learning more about another suspect allegedly involved in the January murder of Baltimore restaurant manager, Chesley Patterson.

Charging documents do not mention Shamal Scott by name, but Baltimore Police confirmed to WMAR on Wednesday that he was considered a suspect in Patterson's death.

That was until April 3, when he was shot to death in the City on Cedley Street.

Just over a week before he was killed, on March 24, Scott was arrested and charged in Baltimore County for the murder of Ty Stone.

Scott and two others reportedly shot Stone to death on January 26. That was just three days after Patterson was killed outside a Fells Point liquor store.

He was never officially charged in the Patterson case, however.

So how and why was Scott let out of jail between his March 24 arrest, and his death on April 3?

According to Baltimore County State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger, there wasn't enough evidence linking Scott to Stone's murder to keep him behind bars pending trial.

Scott was initially tied to the Stone case after prosecutors saw what they believed was his vehicle on camera around the time and place of the murder.

It turns out that vehicle did not belong to Scott. Despite not dropping the murder charges against Scott, prosecutors made the decision to release him from custody on April 1 pending further investigation. Scott was killed two days after his release.

As for the Patterson case, Baltimore City Police have since charged Samuel Wise, after uncovering text messages and finger prints linking him to the murder.