Man arrested for January 24 murder of beloved Baltimore restaurant manager

BALTIMORE — A 22-year-old man has been charged for the January 24 murder of a beloved Baltimore restaurant manager.

On Wednesday police announced the arrest of Samuel Wise in the killing of 44-year-old Chesley Patterson.

Wise was taken into custody on April 12, and according to police tried escaping while being interviewed by detectives at headquarters.

Patterson was the general manager at La Scala restaurant in Little Italy for 14 years.

Chesco as he was known, was on his way home from work when he stopped at a store on Eastern Avenue and was shot during a robbery attempt.

Investigators reviewed area camera footage, interviewed persons of interest, and examined physical evidence that they say ultimately led to Wise. He's currently awaiting a bond hearing.