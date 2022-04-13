Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man arrested for January 24 murder of beloved Baltimore restaurant manager

Chesley Patterson.jpg
Photo Courtesy: Baltimore City Police
On January 24, 2022, at approximately 11:14 P.M., Mr. Chesley Patterson was shot and killed in the 1700 of Eastern Ave.
Chesley Patterson.jpg
Samuel Wise
Posted at 10:53 AM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 11:08:02-04

BALTIMORE — A 22-year-old man has been charged for the January 24 murder of a beloved Baltimore restaurant manager.

On Wednesday police announced the arrest of Samuel Wise in the killing of 44-year-old Chesley Patterson.

Wise was taken into custody on April 12, and according to police tried escaping while being interviewed by detectives at headquarters.

Patterson was the general manager at La Scala restaurant in Little Italy for 14 years.

RELATED: Hundreds gather for vigil in Little Italy to honor beloved restaurant manager killed in Fells Point shooting

Chesco as he was known, was on his way home from work when he stopped at a store on Eastern Avenue and was shot during a robbery attempt.

Investigators reviewed area camera footage, interviewed persons of interest, and examined physical evidence that they say ultimately led to Wise. He's currently awaiting a bond hearing.

Samuel Wise
Samuel Wise

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019