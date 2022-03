BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County detectives have arrested two people in connection to the January homicide of 24-year-old Ty Stone.

Police have charged 46-year-old Michelle J. Scott and 25-year-old Shamal D. Scott with first-degree murder.

Officers responded to a call for a person in cardiac arrest at Hollins Ferry Road and 1st Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. on January 26 and found Stone had been shot.

Both suspects are being held at Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.