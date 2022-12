Kendall Green

Posted at 2:46 PM, Dec 01, 2022

BALTIMORE — School officials recovered a gun at Carver Vocational High School. Officials recovered a 9mm handgun, the gun was unloaded. Two students were arrested. This is a developing story and will be updated as information arrives.

