Saturday's Orioles game against the Royals postponed to Monday due to weather

BALTIMORE — Tonight's Orioles game against the Royals has been postponed due to inclement weather. This is the second postponement for O’s this week.
The game will be rescheduled for Monday, May 9 at 12:05 p.m.
Complimentary tickets are non-exchangeable and must be used for Monday’s makeup date.
Fans who purchased tickets on StubHub for tonight’s game will need to contact StubHub regarding their policy for postponed events.
For more information regarding ticket policy for postponed games, click here.
Tonight’s scheduled game against the Royals has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up on Monday, May 9 at 12:05 p.m. ET.— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 7, 2022
Tickets for tonight’s postponed game will be valid for the May 9 game, no exchange necessary. pic.twitter.com/Fteo5GNO7A