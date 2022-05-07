Watch
Saturday's Orioles game against the Royals postponed to Monday due to weather

Posted at 5:04 PM, May 07, 2022
BALTIMORE — Tonight's Orioles game against the Royals has been postponed due to inclement weather. This is the second postponement for O’s this week.

The game will be rescheduled for Monday, May 9 at 12:05 p.m.

Complimentary tickets are non-exchangeable and must be used for Monday’s makeup date.

Fans who purchased tickets on StubHub for tonight’s game will need to contact StubHub regarding their policy for postponed events.

For more information regarding ticket policy for postponed games, click here.

