Mother's Day Weekend Forecast

It's Mother's Day weekend! How are you planning to celebrate mom? Celebrating mom indoors is the best option as light to moderate rain showers continue to roll in this afternoon and evening.

Flood Watches are in effect until noon for areas in dark green. The good news, showers will taper overnight and the low pressure system weakens and moves offshore!

Also, Wind Advisories are in effect until 6 PM for Harford and Cecil counties as wind gusts may reach up to 50 mph! Winds of this strength could knock down some tree limbs and create a few power outages. Hopefully you already secured your outdoor furniture!

Conditions look a bit drier for Mother's Day with plenty of clouds and breezy northeast winds. Highs will only climb into the mid-50s, which is well below normal for this time of year!

Happy Mother's Day!

