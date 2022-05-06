Watch
Rain interrupts Orioles' win streak, postponing Friday's home game

Posted at 4:29 PM, May 06, 2022
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles are starting to find a little bit of a rhythm, winning two in a row.

Now, comes Mother Nature to interrupt.

The Orioles game Friday against the Kansas City Royals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has been postponed.

The game will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader on Sunday, May 8. starting at 1:35 p.m.

Fans with tickets to Sunday's game can use them for both games of the doubleheader.

However, fans with tickets to Friday's game will not be able to use them for the doubleheader, and should exchange them for any home game, including Sunday's doubleheader.

The Orioles won the last two games of their series against the Minnesota Twins.

