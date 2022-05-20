Saturday marks four-year anniversary of officer Amy Caprio's death

PARKVILLE, Md. — On Saturday Baltimore County Police will commemorate the four-year anniversary of officer Amy Caprio's death.

All County officers will wear a memorial ribbon bar on their uniform or a mourning band on their badge in her memory.

Caprio died in the line of duty on May 21, 2018.

She was run over and killed while trying to stop the driver of a suspicious vehicle on Linwen Way in Perry Hall.

Turns out the car was stolen and had been leaving the scene of a home burglary.

The teen behind the wheel at the time was sentenced to life in prison back in August of 2019. Two others were given 30-years .

Since her death, Caprio has been honored in many different ways. In March 2021, she was posthumously awarded the Congressional Badge of Bravery.

And then last October, a playground in Perry Hall was built in her honor. The garden outside the Baltimore County Parkville police precinct is also dedicated in her name.