Congressional Badge of Bravery posthumously given to Officer Amy Caprio

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — On Friday, Congressman Andy Harris and U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen gave Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio's parents the Congressional Badge of Bravery in her honor.

The award, which is from the Department of Justice, recognizes “exceptional acts of bravery while in the line of duty.”

Officer Caprio was killed in the line of duty on May 21, 2018 after she responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle in Parkville.

Participating in the event were Officer Caprio’s parents, Debbie and Garry Sorrells, as well as Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.

The Congressional Badge of Bravery presentation was held virtually and at the Baltimore County Police Department.

In the year of her passing, Officer Caprio was nominated for the award, which honors federal, state, local, and tribal officers who demonstrate exceptional acts of bravery in the line of duty, risking serious injury or death.