Perry Hall playground built in Baltimore County Police Officer's memory

PERRY HALL — There's a new playground in Perry Hall and it's in memory of a fallen officer.

Here's a look at the new unity play ground at Gunpowder Elementary School.

It's been dedicated to Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio.

The ribbon cutting ceremony happened Saturday.

Baltimore county schools superintendent doctor Darryl Williams and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski attended the event.

Caprio died in 2018. She was the first female officer killed in the line of duty in Baltimore county.