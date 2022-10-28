Residents in Baltimore County taking advantage of early voting

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Early voting kicked off Thursday and people took the chance to let their voice be heard at different locations around Baltimore.

It’s the countdown to election day and people are already heading to the polls to vote.

"Get out and vote. We're very lucky in this country, it's our right, it’s our privilege you should get out there and get your voice heard,” said early voter Stephanie Stevens.

It's the first of eight days for early voting and Baltimore County residents like Stevens say it’s the convenance that brings her ahead of schedule.

"We're lucky enough to live in a democracy where we can vote and it’s important to get our voices heard and I am just up the street for another obligation, so I thought I might as well stop and do it now,” said Stevens.

For some, coming to vote on the first day polls open means voting for the very first time as a U.S. citizen.

"It's my first time voting, I just became a citizen, actually, last year. That's why I brought my daughter with me. I think it's important for early voting especially now because this is a time that democracy is sort of under attack and I think it's very important for us to exercise this right,” said Baltimore County Resident Manpreet Bumra.

Also hitting the polls, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. He says it’s a way to make your mark in history.

"I think the most important thing is that people vote. I was a high school history teacher and history is replete with examples of just how elections are won and lost by just a few folks just decided to make sure they go out and the difference it makes for your community,” said Olszewski.

If you have not registered to vote, you still have time and it’s easy.

Go to the polling place assigned to your area and bring a document that proves where you live. That can be an ID, bank statement or other government document.

Early voting lasts until November 3 from 7-8 p.m., which includes Saturday and Sunday.