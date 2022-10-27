'Everybody, vote please': citizens begin casting ballots for early voting

BALTIMORE, Md. — A line of people awaited a lengthy ballot and their turn in the election booth at this early voting center on East Coldspring Lane, and while many were chipper, there was no mistaking how serious they were about casting their ballots.

“It’s a matter of life and death to me,” said Wayne Rickard, “I’m retired, so they’re talking about taking away my Social Security money I paid in for 32 years? No. I’ve got to vote.”

Early voting began 12 years ago, and Maryland lawmakers have expanded it four times since.

“I started before there was early voting so it was an easy transition to come into the early voting portion of it, and I want to do that,” said Democrat Election Chief Judge Anita Buckson, “and it’s just been, like on a day like today, knock on wood, nothing has gone wrong. Hopefully, we can keep up the momentum.”

Momentum fueled by people happy to have options and the convenience of casting their ballots as they see fit.

“I just moved here, and I was very pleased to be able to register to vote and vote on the same day,” said Karen Van Arsdale of Roland Park.

“It is convenient,” added Steve Sakamoto-Wengel of Charles Village. "I just wanted to make sure that if something happens between now and Election Day that my vote is in there.”

A single vote representing a right at the very heart of democracy, which Dorothy Nole says should not be taken lightly.

“Everybody, vote please,” said Nole, “because you can’t sit back and say that you were not given the chance to do so when so many people lost their lives so we could have this privilege.”