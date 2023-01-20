Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Rep. Harris demands halt to windmill construction after whale washes up at Assateague

Andy Harris
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., speaks during a news conference with members of the conservative Freedom Caucus, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Andy Harris
Posted at 9:30 AM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-20 09:31:16-05

WASHINGTON — Maryland Congressman Andy Harris is calling for an immediate halt to offshore windmill construction and underwater geotechnical testing.

Harris who represents most of Maryland's Eastern Shore region made the demand after a dead whale washed ashore at Assateague Island Monday.

Now in his seventh term in Congress, Harris argues there is no evidence suggesting that windmill construction did not cause the whale's death.

RELATED: Dead whale washes up at Assateague Island

The lawmaker says he wants full transparent necropsy results.

"I am also calling for a full and transparent release of necropsy results, including the necropsy results of the whale ear structures which should be removed for examination to determine whether sonar actively contributed to the cause of death," Harris said in a statement. "Even a vessel strike is still consistent with injury from seismic testing as that testing may interfere with the whale’s hearing and senses - some think causing long lasting damage."

Maryland is just the latest state to report a whale death in the last month. There have been seven in New York and New Jersey, leading some coastal environmental groups to blame the deaths on offshore wind.

Other organizations have pushed back calling that a false narrative, stressing that climate change is the greatest threat to marine life, and that offshore wind power is essential to moving away from burning planet-warming fossil fuels.

"We need to take the time to gather proper scientific data, act in full transparency, and not rely upon FAQ platitudes for these projects, their construction, and the impact they may have upon our environment," said Harris. "Until such actions occur, I am calling for a complete shutdown of windmill construction.”

MORE: Ocean City to get Maryland’s first emissions-free offshore wind operations and maintenance facility

Here in Maryland, Orsted is in the process of building Maryland’s first emissions-free offshore wind operations and maintenance facility in west Ocean City.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices