Ocean City to get Maryland’s first emissions-free offshore wind operations and maintenance facility

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Green energy company Orsted on Wednesday announced plans to build Maryland’s first emissions-free offshore wind operations and maintenance facility in west Ocean City.

The company chose a location on Harbor Road to build a nearly $20 million facility to accommodate up to three Crew Transfer Vessels that will help service their 120-megawatt offshore wind energy project under development, called Skipjack.

It's estimated the new facility could create up to 110 temporary and permanent jobs in the community, and position the Ocean City area as a strategic hub for offshore wind jobs and economic activity.

The Skipjack project itself aims to power 40,000 homes in the region, which could generate $225 million in economic investment in Maryland, and create nearly 1,400 jobs statewide.

News on the Ocean City facility comes two years after Orsted launched an offshore wind staging center at Tradepoint Atlantic in Baltimore County.