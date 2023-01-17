Dead whale washes up at Assateague Island

ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. — A dead whale washed up on the shore at Assateague Island Monday morning.

The 20-foot humpback whale was found Jan. 16 in the Maryland Oversand Vehicle Area.

Assateague Island interpretation and education chief Liz Davis said it's a fairly unusual occurrence. "That said, we do see a dead whale washed ashore every few years," she said.

There are no obvious signs of a cause of death at this time, said the National Park Service. A necropsy was planned for today by staff from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the National Aquarium.

The whale will be moved into the dunes after the necropsy, and it will be allowed to dry out before it's eventually buried. All parts of the whale are protected under the federal Marine Mammal Protection Act, and collecting any parts is banned. Visitors should keep a distance from the whale, said NPS.