Ravens' veterans report to training camp with 'bad taste' in their mouths

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens are back in town.

With a disappointing 2021 season in the rearview mirror, the Ravens returned to training camp on a mission, with a chip on their shoulder.

Veterans reported to the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills on Tuesday, about a week after rookies and quarterbacks arrived.

One-by-by, players walked into the training facility to check in.

Their first practice will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, and the team will take the next six weeks to find that ideal roster to start the season on Sept. 11 against the New York Jets.

Ravens report to training camp!

Veterans, including linebacker Justin Houston, were back on campus, and “ready to roll.”

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell was all smiles as he embarks on his 15th season and 15th training camp.

“Excitement, that potential knowing that all the hard work you put in in the offseason, making sure it pays off,” Campbell said. “Seeing the other guys in the building for the first time, it’s like the first day of school. Everybody is working hard, looks good.”

This is a critical season for the Ravens, coming off a last place finish in the division.

With an injury-plagued 2021 season, the Ravens missed the playoffs for the first time in four seasons.

“The word that comes to mind is excitement,” tight end Mark Andrews said. “It’s kind of the start of getting down to the real business. We have a lot of goals and aspirations, and for us, it’s being the most disciplined team, focus on the details during this time, and being a hungry team.”

“I don’t like having a bad taste in my mouth and I know the last game of the season didn’t end how we wanted it to,” linebacker Patrick Queen said. “We didn’t make the playoffs. The only thing on our minds right now is just getting ready for these preseason games, go in there and get off on the right foot, be better than what we were last year.”

Players have set their expectations high.

The Ravens, who finished 8-9 last season, will compete twice against the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals, the Cleveland Browns, with or without new quarterback Deshaun Watson, and the always competitive Pittsburgh Steelers.

“When you lose in the playoffs, you have a bad taste in your mouth, but you knew we were close,” Campbell said. “But when you don’t even make the playoffs, it’s a little different. It give you a little bit more of an edge. We’re in a position where we know it’s going to be a lot of work. It’s not going to be easy. We’re going to have to roll our sleeves up and get dirty. But I look in the guys’ eyes and I see a whole lot of guys who are ready and willing, so I’m excited.”

The Ravens announced that Ronnie Stanley, Tyus Bowser, Marcus Peters, J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Ar'Darius Washington will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

The Ravens have changed up their training camp format after losing several players last offseason to season-ending injury, including running back J.K. Dobbins.

Training camp practices will be in the afternoons, instead of in the morning, as it traditionally has been. The team is trying to avoid the number of injuries that they suffered last year during training camp.

Part of the thinking is to give players more time to warm up and get stretched out before drills get going.

The Ravens also won't partake in any joint scrimmages with other teams this summer.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson reported for training camp last Friday with the other quarterbacks.

He has been on the field the past few days with the rookies.

The former NFL MVP is heading into the final year of his rookie contract without an extension.

The Ravens have their open practice at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday.

Their first preseason game is against the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 11.