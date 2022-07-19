Ravens Rookies Starting Training Camp at The Castle in Owings Mills

Watch Now
Posted at 7:44 AM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 08:52:42-04

OWINGS MILLS, Md — Today Ravens rookies report to training camp in Owings Mills.

Veterans will soon follow on July 26.

The team's first practice will be held a day later on July 27.

That's also when fans from all over have a chance to come to the castle to see their favorite Ravens up close and personal.

Since only 1,000 fans are permitted at camp each day and tickets are on a first come first serve bases, they are already gone.

Fans who still want to try their luck at getting tickets can still sign up for the waiting list. If you would like to know more about training camp, you can read our article on "How fans can attend Ravens training camp this year."

