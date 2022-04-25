Ravens hold job fair for upcoming season

BALTIMORE — The Ravens are hiring.

Today they hosted a job fair at m-and-t bank stadium.

They're looking for people to provide the best level of service to fans on gamedays for the upcoming 2022 season.

Participants sampled concession food before interviewing.

They also got to meet former Ravens players and Poe.

"We're here to hire some of our gameday staff... our ticket takers, our ushers, our food and beverage people. We're here to just get some people in here who want to have a good time on a Sunday with some of their 21,000 friends and family in here to have a great attitude and cheer our team on."

She says there are three thousand staff members there on game day and they're constantly hiring people.