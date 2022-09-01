Watch Now
Ravens expected to hold mascot tryouts while Poe is on IR

Posted at 3:33 PM, Sep 01, 2022
BALTIMORE  — When you think of the Ravens, you certainly think of the players, but do you think of Poe the mascot?

He usually can be spotted doing some hijinks or getting the crowd pumped at the stadium, but not this season.

Poe suffered a season-ending injury to his "drumstick" during Saturday's preseason game vs. Washington.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team will be conducting tryouts to find a new mascot while Poe rehabs.

RELATED: Poe carted off the field after halftime injury

His injury happened during the Mascot Classic when he received a handoff and got stuffed in the backfield.

Poe injury in preseason game

MORE: 'Poe will be back': Ravens' Harbaugh vows beloved injured mascot will return

Head coach John Harbaugh vows that the beloved mascot will return.

