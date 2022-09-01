Ravens expected to hold mascot tryouts while Poe is on IR

BALTIMORE — When you think of the Ravens, you certainly think of the players, but do you think of Poe the mascot?

He usually can be spotted doing some hijinks or getting the crowd pumped at the stadium, but not this season.

Poe suffered a season-ending injury to his "drumstick" during Saturday's preseason game vs. Washington.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team will be conducting tryouts to find a new mascot while Poe rehabs.

Head Coach John Harbaugh with a very important personnel announcement... pic.twitter.com/4VuBib5tyK — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 1, 2022

His injury happened during the Mascot Classic when he received a handoff and got stuffed in the backfield.

Head coach John Harbaugh vows that the beloved mascot will return.

