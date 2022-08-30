'Poe will be back': Ravens' Harbaugh vows beloved injured mascot will return

BALTIMORE — Poe, the beloved mascot of the Baltimore Ravens, will be back.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh promised children that a knee injury won’t sideline Poe for long.

“Poe will be back. For all of the kids out there, Poe will be back,” John Harbaugh said.

MORE: Poe carted off the field after halftime injury

"For all the kids out there, Poe will be back!" pic.twitter.com/itVQ11XeoK — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 29, 2022

Poe went down with an injury Saturday evening during a youth football game/Mascot Classic at halftime of the Ravens preseason game against the Washington Commanders.

He took a handoff, and as he was turning the corner, got stuffed in the backfield.

Poe injury in preseason game

Poe was then carted off the field at M&T Bank Stadium.

“He had a tough injury,” Harbaugh said.

According to the Ravens, Poe “took some damage to his drumstick and ruffled some feathers.”

The Ravens went on to win the final preseason game for Poe, 17-15.

Harbaugh said he showed the players the replay of Poe’s play.

“I showed it to the team. We all watched it,” Harbaugh said.