Poe carted off the field after halftime injury

Poe, the Baltimore Ravens' mascot, sits on a medical cart during halftime of a preseason NFL football game between the Ravens and the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
AP Photo/Nick Wass
Posted at 11:37 AM, Aug 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-28 11:37:31-04

Ravens fans are sending their condolences this weekend to the mascot, Poe, who suffered a sudden injury on the field during halftime.

It happened during the Ravens' last preseason game, on Saturday night, against the Washington Commanders.

When asked about Poe's injury, Coach John Harbaugh commented:

“I knew you guys were going to ask that. Didn’t he come out of the tunnel, à la Willis Reed? Come on, it’s Kid’s Night. It’s Kid’s Night, remember. No updates on that. There will be an MRI tomorrow, I’m sure.”

The Ravens did ultimately beat the Commanders 17-15.

