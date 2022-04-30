Watch
Ravens draft linebacker David Ojabo, recovering from torn Achilles, in second round

Associated Press
Posted at 8:34 PM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 20:34:43-04

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens continue to bolster their defense.

In the second round of the NFL draft, the Ravens selected linebacker David Ojabo, a linebacker from Michigan.

Ojabo's a risk, likely won't play in 2022 after he suffered a torn Achilles during a Pro Day drill at Michigan.

Ojabo, who was born in Nigeria and grew up in New Jersey, is 6 feet, 5 inches tall and runs the 40-yard-dash in 4.55 seconds.

He is the second defensive player the Ravens drafted. Safety Kyle Hamilton, from Notre Dame, was taken with the 14th overall pick.

Ojabo was a second team All-American at Michigan last season. He had 35 tackles and 11 sacks.

