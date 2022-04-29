Ravens draft center Tyler Linderbaum with second first-round draft pick

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens used a second first-round draft pick on a position of need - center.

The Ravens drafted center Tyler Linderbaum, out of Iowa, with the 25th overall selection in Thursday's NFL Draft.

Baltimore acquired the draft pick after trading wide receiver Marquise Brown for the 23rd pick. The Ravens the swapped picks with the Buffalo Bills.

Earlier, the Ravens selected Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with the 14th pick in the NFL draft.

After an injury-plagued losing season, Baltimore took advantage of a rare chance to pick in the first half of the first round.

It was only the fifth time in the past 22 years that Baltimore picked in the top 16.