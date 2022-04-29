Watch
Ravens draft center Tyler Linderbaum with second first-round draft pick

Tyler Linderbaum
Matthew Putney/AP
Iowa offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum (65) gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa won 27-17. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
Tyler Linderbaum
Posted at 10:59 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 22:59:46-04

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens used a second first-round draft pick on a position of need - center.

The Ravens drafted center Tyler Linderbaum, out of Iowa, with the 25th overall selection in Thursday's NFL Draft.

RELATED: Ravens trade WR Marquise Brown to Cardinals for 2022 first round pick

Baltimore acquired the draft pick after trading wide receiver Marquise Brown for the 23rd pick. The Ravens the swapped picks with the Buffalo Bills.

RELATED: Ravens select safety Kyle Hamilton in first round of NFL Draft

Earlier, the Ravens selected Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with the 14th pick in the NFL draft.

After an injury-plagued losing season, Baltimore took advantage of a rare chance to pick in the first half of the first round.

It was only the fifth time in the past 22 years that Baltimore picked in the top 16.

